COVID vaccine doses given in Illinois top 2 million; Coles Co. adds four new cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the vaccine doses administered, nearly 67% have been to white people, according to demographic data released by the IDPH. Approximately 7.72% of doses have gone to Hispanic and Latino Illinoisans, 7.55% to Black Illinoisans, 5% to people of Asian descent, 2.59% “other,” 9.8% unknown, and less than 0.5% American Indian or Alaska native and native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

As well, 40.3% of recipients are 65 years of age or older, and nearly 60% are between 16 and 64 years old. Females have received 62% of the doses administered with males at about 37% and less than 1% unknown or other.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell below 1,600 as of Thursday night for the first time since October. That number has decreased nearly every day this month. That also marks a full 50% decrease in one month’s time and a near-75 percent decrease from the second-wave peak of Nov. 22.

COVID-19 patients occupied 366 intensive care unit beds at the end of Thursday, also a low since early October. There were 190 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Thursday, a number that has also steadily declined from second-wave highs.