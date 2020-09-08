Chicago adds Kentucky to city’s travel quarantine order; removes California, Puerto Rico

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Chicago added Kentucky to its mandatory quarantine order and removed California and Puerto Rico, officials announced Tuesday.

The new addition will be effective Friday, when the list will cover 21 states, according to a Chicago Department of Public Health press release. The removal of the two states applies immediately.

The city adds a state to its quarantine list if the state averages more than 15 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. People who have spent more than 24 hours in the high-risk states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Chicago.

In addition, five states on the list have dipped below the 15 cases threshold and will be removed from the list next week if they remain under the requirement. They are Idaho, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina and Hawaii.

The states as of Friday will be Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina,North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.