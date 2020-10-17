Craft marijuana growers seek court order to get their licenses in Illinois, claiming they’ll go broke if state doesn’t take action

In response to questions about the suit and the status of licenses, Pritzker spokesperson Charity Greene issued this statement: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of the application deadlines have led to an extension of the scoring process. The Department of Agriculture remains committed to ensuring that scoring of applications is conducted in a fair and equitable manner and is currently in the final stages of completing the scoring process in accordance with the Act and rules. The Department will announce the date licenses will be awarded in the near future.”

The craft association, which just formed in the past month or so, includes more than 35 members who’ve applied for licenses, co-founder Paul Magelli said. Some have reported they got permission from state regulators to change some aspects of their application, such as their location or employees. In an informal survey, about two out of three said they would lose their site, financing or employees by the end of the month.