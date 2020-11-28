Facing potentially decades in prison, R. Kelly 'hopeful' despite jail beating, COVID-19 lockdown

"In short, empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant's history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case," Donnelly wrote in her ruling.

Having a trial date adds urgency to Kelly's trial preparation, which his lawyers say has been hampered because prosecutors have yet to turn over key evidence identifying alleged victims and witness statements.

Making matters worse, the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Kelly has been housed is back on lockdown with a new COVID-19 outbreak.

In recent weeks, the number of infected inmates has risen from just one to 101 as of Friday — or about 16% of the total population, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons statistics. In addition, 22 staff members at the MCC are currently positive for the coronavirus.

No deaths among inmates or staff at the MCC have been reported since the pandemic began in March.

Greenberg said it adds up to the "worst possible" scenario for the defense team, which has been unable to meet at length with Kelly to go over any of the tens of thousands of business and travel records and other documents tendered to them so far by prosecutors.