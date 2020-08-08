Illinois mayor charged in red-light camera bribery scheme

The Tribune also reported in October 2019 that federal authorities were looking into Presta. At the time, he said he’d done nothing wrong and hadn’t spoken to federal authorities. But on Friday, authorities said that Presta was interviewed by the FBI and IRS the previous month, an interview in which he allegedly said there was no money in the envelope, according to the indictment.

During Presta’s tenure, Crestwood settled lingering legal actions over how previous penny-pinching officials repeatedly and secretly put toxic water into the village water system. But the village also inked a deal with clout-heavy red light vendor SafeSpeed for cameras, and the Tribune found the suburb quickly became the most prolific ticket-generator in the region.

The analysis found the suburb’s SafeSpeed system brought in roughly $8,000-a-day from right-on-red violations at an intersection at Cicero Avenue at Cal Sag Road. Cameras there issued roughly 100 tickets a day, almost all rolling right turns on red. A long-running, class-action lawsuit has alleged the intersection didn’t even qualify for cameras to be placed there under state law.

Presta has told the Tribune that he supported the cameras to improve public safety.