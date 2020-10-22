Illinois Supreme Court candidate faces attack ads for decision in child abuse case

An individual can choose to be absent from his or her trial, under Illinois law.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State law also allows for a person to be absent from his or her trial if the prosecutor proves “through substantial evidence that the defendant is willfully avoiding trial.”

When Peoples was absent for trial and could not be reached, the trial judge was told that a detective had seen Peoples in the emergency room of a local hospital at 3:30 a.m. that day, according to the opinion.

Peoples’ attorney wasn’t able to confirm this information with the hospital, due to state and federal privacy laws.

It was revealed that Peoples had overdosed on an acetaminophen-based sleeping aid, “[w]hile in an intoxicated state,” the opinion states.

“Given the information the trial court received the morning of trial, the court should have engaged in additional inquiry to ascertain whether [Peoples] was in the hospital under guard and was unable to leave the hospital to attend his trial,” the appellate court’s June 22 opinion states.