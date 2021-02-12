Illinois will soon begin vaccinating prisoners against COVID-19. Some politicians question state’s priorities.

Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center in Chicago, said it makes sense to vaccinate the prison population simultaneously with staff and is a decision backed by science. He noted about 1 in 5 inmates is older than 50 and more than 50% of the inmate population has a physical or mental health condition.

“Just like people in nursing homes, they live in congregate settings, with no ability to social distance,” Mills said.

Initially, Illinois placed inmates in a later eligibility group in its vaccination plan. But federal authorities updated guidelines regarding prisons and jails in late December, which helped prompt more than 60 Illinois groups to send a letter to the governor and public health officials asking that state inmates be prioritized.

A Tribune article in December revealed the deadly toll of the pandemic’s second wave in Illinois prisons. Shortly after that, the state moved incarcerated people up in priority.

But Illinois isn’t the only state to reconsider. In the first drafts of state vaccination plans submitted to federal authorities last year, only four states placed incarcerated people early in the vaccination process.