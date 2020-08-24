Jacob Blake, shot by police officer in Kenosha, part of Evanston family long associated with community activism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Blake, who was shot by a police officer in Kenosha on Sunday, grew up in Evanston as part of a family with deep ties to local community activism.

A video of the shooting appears to show an officer firing several shots as Blake, 29, is turned away. The shooting has touched off protests and unrest in the town not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

In footage captured on cellphone video from across the street, Blake walks from the sidewalk to the front of his SUV to the driver-side door as shouting officers follow him with their guns pointed at him. Blake then opens the door and leans into the SUV, at which time an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn't clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired.

As of Monday morning, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Blake's family has been active in and around Evanston for generations, said his uncle, Justin Blake, while en route to he hospital where Jacob Blake is being treated.

"He's a lively young man. He's like his father, my brother," Justin Blake said. "He's got a hell of a personality and he loves people."