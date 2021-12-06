Jason White gets 50 years for Decatur murder of Windsor man

DECATUR — A distraught mother confronted the killer of her son in a Decatur courtroom and told him “you deserve to never breathe the air of freedom again” before the convicted murderer was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Imposing the sentence Tuesday, Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith ruled that 31-year-old defendant Jason A. White will have to serve every single day of the prison term.

White had been convicted after an October jury trial in the death of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt from Windsor. He had been lured to Decatur on Aug. 27, 2017, thinking he was going to do a deal to buy cannabis and had been shot to death.

The jury had decided White was innocent of a robbery charge and had not personally pulled the trigger, but then said the allegation that he was armed, or another person he was responsible for, was armed during the commission of the murder had been proven.

The ruling saw the judge add on an extra 15 years to the 35 year murder penalty to add up to the total sentence of 50 years.

Linda Hubbartt, the mother of the victim, made a victim impact statement in which she told White he had inflicted on her and her family the worst tragedy of their lives.

“You took my son’s life… you deserve the death penalty,” said Hubbartt, 64.

