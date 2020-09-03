Lincoln impersonator accused of disseminating child pornography had appeared at Coles, McLean county events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Freeport man who has spent decades performing as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator, including stops across Central Illinois, was arrested Friday on charges related to disseminating a child pornography video, according to officials.

Authorities also charged George Buss, 63, of Freeport, with patronizing a prostitute following a six-month investigation that began in February, according to a police news release. Buss, who police said was arrested at his home, had been scheduled to be part of annual reenactment of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas debate in Freeport that had been set for Saturday, according to an event organizer.

Most recently, Buss was a featured attraction during a Sister Cities event in September in Decatur involving adults from Seevetal, Germany. He also has made past appearances in Bement, Coles County and McLean County.

Buss was ordered held on $200,000 bond and was being held Monday in the Stephenson County Jail, according to jail records. He appeared in court Monday and was set to appear in court again Sept. 10, according to court records.