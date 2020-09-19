Mississippi man charged with carjacking, assault in Springfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Mississippi man was arrested after robbing people at two Springfield gas stations Wednesday and assaulting a 17-year-old who had been asleep in a car he stole.

Tyberious Lipsey, 26, of Brandon, MS, could face more than 100 years in prison if convicted of the 10 criminal charges, according to Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. Lipsey was in Sangamon County Jail, with bond set at $750,000 and an Oct. 1 preliminary hearing set.

According to police, the first robbery occurred at Thorntons, 3100 Wabash Avenue, at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, where the victim said a man pulled a gun on him as he was putting fuel in his car, then took money before driving away in the car. The victim's 17-year-old sister was asleep in the vehicle, police said.

At a second location, Circle K at 2700 Stevenson Drive, three female victims reported that the suspect robbed them at gunpoint, taking a cellular phone and a Link card, police said. Officers located the stolen vehicle after the second robbery and following a brief pursuit. Police said the vehicle struck a curb, flattening a tire and allowing police to arrest the suspect.

According to authorities, Lipsey touched the 17-year-old inappropriately while armed with a gun. He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault as result.