Phil Luciano: Illinois inmate goes to court to get his stimulus check

That's why Coffee wants his slice of the pie.

Coffee, 32, is just two years into a 13-year jolt for two Cook County convictions on vehicular hijacking. Coffee, whose record also includes priors on the same charge, is serving his time in southern Illinois at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

There, he often hits the law books and files court petitions. I don't know the nature of his earlier suits. But he has filed four federal cases, losing each time, along with subsequent appeals.

"Mr. Coffee is a frequent flier in the federal courts," U.S. District Judge James Shadid remarked in one court document. "He is also a frequent loser."

That's how Coffee has racked up court fees of $2,239.35. How would a prisoner pay such an arrearage? Prisoners have trust funds (essentially, modest bank accounts) to use for small purchases like snacks and postage. The money can come from very low wages (often less than a buck an hour) for doing prison jobs.

As far as court fees go, the Illinois Department of Corrections might collect about $10 a month from an inmate's trust fund. Even for a prisoner, that's no big deal.

But $1,200 isn't chump change for anyone. Coffee fears that when his stimulus check arrives, the state will seize every penny.

