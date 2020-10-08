 Skip to main content
Police: Illinois 9-year-old fatally shot as he played with gun
Police: Illinois 9-year-old fatally shot as he played with gun

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old Chicago boy has died after accidentally shooting himself while handling a gun, authorities said Wednesday.

The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was playing with the gun he found in a home Wednesday afternoon when it fired and a bullet hit him in the head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately known who owned the gun or if anyone has been taken into custody as a result of the shooting on Chicago’s West Side. Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn't given details about the shooting.

