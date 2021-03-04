Police: Tower Hill man arrested on aggravated sexual abuse charges

SHELBYVILLE — A Tower Hill man was arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants stemming from multiple charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of victims between the ages of 5 and 18.

He was taken into custody by Illinois State Police and was being held in the Shelby County Jail on $500,000 bail, meaning he would need to post $50,000 to be released.

The state police news release said aggravated criminal sexual abuse sentencing can range between three and seven years, if found guilty, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon can result in two to five years.

State police were assisted in the investigation by the Pana Police Department, Shelby County State's Attorney's Office and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

