Prices to drop for Obamacare health insurance in Illinois, even as Supreme Court considers the law’s fate

Illinois residents who buy health insurance through the Obamacare exchange will see lower prices and more choices when they shop for new plans in coming weeks — news that comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a case that could upend the health care law.

Across the state, the lowest priced plans across a number of categories are set to decrease an average of 3% to 8% next year, according to an analysis released by the Illinois Department of Insurance on Wednesday. Illinois consumers buying health insurance through the Obamacare exchange, in some parts of the state, will also have more choices in terms of companies offering coverage. In all, eight insurance companies will offer plans for next year, up from five this year.

Open enrollment for exchange plans begins on healthcare.gov on Nov. 1.

The U.S. Supreme Court is slated to hear a case Nov. 10 over the future of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The case looks at the questions of whether the requirement that everyone buy insurance or pay a penalty is now unconstitutional because the penalty no longer exists, and, if it that provision is unconstitutional, whether the rest of the law is invalid.

