Summer protests fuel ‘critical hiring’ of veteran attorney as Illinois Supreme Court’s first diversity officer

Deciding to “put concrete action” toward racial justice following recent social unrest, the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed a its first-ever diversity officer.

Vernadean “Deanie” Brown was named the court’s chief diversity and inclusion officer and will work with leaders throughout the justice system toward the court’s “strategic goals related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to a written statement from Marcia Meis, the director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

Brown, a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law who begins the job on Nov. 2, will have an office in Springfield, but she will travel to Chicago and other parts of the state as needed to meet with judges, judicial

branch employees and other court stakeholders.

Her hiring, announced Tuesday, was made to foster accessible, fair and equitable administration of justice, according to the statement.

Brown, a lawyer with extensive diversity and inclusion experience and expertise, has served as associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the University of Illinois Springfield since 2008. She also served as a member of the Chancellor’s Administrative Council and University of Illinois System executive committees.