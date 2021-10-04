Watch now: Mattoon pastor safe after Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

TUSCON — A Mattoon pastor posted on Facebook that he's safe following a shooting aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona.

A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.

“It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said. “But I also want to reflect on the really heroic actions of the officers at the scene. They literally ran towards the danger, into the car, where there was an active shooting situation going on.”

Magnus spoke outside the hospital where the agent and Tucson officer had been taken. The agent was listed in critical condition while the officer was in stable condition. He said authorities would not be releasing their names.

The passengers fleeing on the train included Mattoon resident Evan Courtney, who was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans at the time. Courtney, who is a pastor at The Fields Church in Mattoon, posted on his Facebook page that the shooting occurred shortly after he had gotten back on the train from getting coffee at the station.

"I sat down to eat my sandwich and to take a drink. Within 30 seconds, people came running through the car I was in yelling 'shots fired!' I ran and huddled in the stairwell (of the train) with complete strangers. I didn’t hear the shots, and had no clue what was going on. I looked out the window and within a couple of minutes I saw SWAT arrive with assault weapons. Five minutes later police are yelling and instructing us to run off of the train and run away from the cross fire. I do know that the police did everything they could to keep us safe," Courtney said.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on a train stopped at the station in the city's downtown. A regional task force of DEA agents and Tucson police officers had boarded one of the cars to do a typical check for illegal money, weapons and drugs. It's a common occurrence at all transit hubs, Magnus said.

Officers were in the middle of detaining a man on the upper level of the double-decker car when a second man pulled out a handgun and began firing. He exchanged several rounds with police and then barricaded himself in a bathroom on the lower level, Magnus said. He was later found dead inside. The other suspect has been arrested. It wasn't immediately known what charges he faces or his relationship to the second man.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams also confirmed there were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers. The Sunset Limited, Train 2, was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, and arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 a.m., Abrams said. There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members, he said. All have been evacuated to the station.

Multiple shots can be heard from inside a train before a man, who appears to be a security officer with a dog, boards in the middle of the second-to-last car through an open door. Two bystanders back away and then run past a baggage cart, joining four others as they usher each other into the last car and the door slides shut, the video shows.

Rob Stroud, of the JG-TC, contributed to this report.

