Demonstrators outside Effingham post office call service vital

EFFINGHAM -- About a dozen people gathered outside the Effingham post office on Saturday to show support for a service they say is vital in this country.
"Hands off the post office!" read the sign held by Claudine Rush, 86, of Effingham.
"I get my medicine by mail, and I get magazines by mail," she said. "Some people don't check their mail but once or twice a week, but I check mine every day. And I send a lot of mail.
"They've cut out all these sorting centers, they've cut out letter boxes," she added. "I had a bad experience this past week trying to ship priority mail. I have friends who work for the post office, so I know what they're going through."
The small and peaceful demonstration in Effingham came on the same day the U.S. House approved legislation in a rare Saturday session that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled lawmakers to Washington over objections from Republicans dismissing the action as a stunt. President Donald Trump urged a no vote, including in a Saturday tweet, railing against mail-in ballots expected to surge in the COVID-19 crisis. He has said he wants to block extra funds to the Postal Service.
"Don't pay any attention to what the president is saying, because it is all designed to suppress the vote," Pelosi said at the Capitol.
Pelosi called the Postal Service the nation's "beautiful thread" connecting Americans and said voters should "ignore" the president's threats.
The daylong session came as an uproar over mail disruptions puts the Postal Service at the center of the nation's tumultuous election year, with Americans rallying around one of the nation's oldest and more popular institutions. Millions of people are expected to opt for mail-in ballots to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of voting, the president tweeted, "This is all another HOAX."
More than two dozen Republicans broke with the president and backed the bill, which passed 257-150. Democrats led approval, but the legislation is certain to stall in the GOP-held Senate. The White House said the president would veto it.
Facing a backlash over operational changes, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified Friday in the Senate that his "No. 1 priority" is to ensure election mail arrives on time.
But the new postal leader, a Trump ally, said he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment that have already been made. He could not provide senators with a plan for handling the ballot crush for the election. DeJoy is set to return Monday to testify before the House Oversight Committee.
Back in Effingham, another demonstrator called the debate over the post office a social justice issue.
"If you think of it in terms of people not being able to access -- especially in this time of COVID -- people not being able to access their medications," said Bill Passalacqua, of Effingham. "They're not getting their checks in time. But especially their right to vote. And their right to vote by mail is being put in jeopardy because somebody thinks that's going to be better for one party than the other party.
"We're out here because we love the post office and we understand that it's been under attack from within," Passalacqua added. "We want to defend this great institution."
