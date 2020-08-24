Demonstrators outside Effingham post office call service vital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM -- About a dozen people gathered outside the Effingham post office on Saturday to show support for a service they say is vital in this country.

"Hands off the post office!" read the sign held by Claudine Rush, 86, of Effingham.

"I get my medicine by mail, and I get magazines by mail," she said. "Some people don't check their mail but once or twice a week, but I check mine every day. And I send a lot of mail.

"They've cut out all these sorting centers, they've cut out letter boxes," she added. "I had a bad experience this past week trying to ship priority mail. I have friends who work for the post office, so I know what they're going through."

The small and peaceful demonstration in Effingham came on the same day the U.S. House approved legislation in a rare Saturday session that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalled lawmakers to Washington over objections from Republicans dismissing the action as a stunt. President Donald Trump urged a no vote, including in a Saturday tweet, railing against mail-in ballots expected to surge in the COVID-19 crisis. He has said he wants to block extra funds to the Postal Service.