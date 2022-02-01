 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Developing: Weather-related closures for the Coles County area

  • 0

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net

SCHOOLS

  • The Charleston School District will conduct classes virtually Wednesday through Friday.
  • The Mattoon School District will conduct classes virtually Wednesday through Friday. All practices, events, and extracurriculars for those days will be postponed.
  • Lake Land College has announced that all of its locations will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.
  • Eastern Illinois University has cancelled face-to-face classes on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Students enrolled in online or hybrid courses are expected to participate in virtual learning as scheduled. The University and all offices will be open during normal business hours. 
  • Oakland School District has cancelled classes and all after-school and evening extra curricular activities for Wednesday, Feb. 2.

GOVERNMENT

 

RECREATION

ROADS

  • The city of Mattoon is encouraging people to park in their driveways when possible to allow room for snow removal operations. Individual street problems can be reported to 217-235-5171 or 217-234-2454. 
  • The city of Charleston has implemented parking restrictions along portions of Grant, Harrison, Jackson and Monroe avenues, and 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th streets to allow for snow removal operations.

The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16 inches of snow possible across Central Illinois

16 inches of snow possible across Central Illinois

The Winter Storm Warning includes McLean, Tazewell, Champaign, Peoria and Woodford counties; it takes effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday, which is expected to be the duration of the storm.

Pritzker to propose tax relief in budget address

Pritzker to propose tax relief in budget address

The “Illinois Family Relief Plan,” as it’s being called, would suspend the 1% grocery tax for one year, suspend the automatic inflation-adjusted increase in the motor fuel tax and provide a 5% property tax rebate to qualifying property owners.

Illinoisans urged to claim money, property owed them

Illinoisans urged to claim money, property owed them

SPRINGFIELD — On Feb. 1, states across the country will celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day to raise awareness and encourage people to check if they have cash or property owed to them, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said.

Mars Wrigley closing chocolate factory in Chicago

Mars Wrigley closing chocolate factory in Chicago

The company said the plant built in 1928 will be phased out during the next two years and the 280 workers there will be "encouraged to explore the opportunities to apply for open roles across our network, specifically in the Chicago area."

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News