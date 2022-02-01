Developing: Weather-related closures for the Coles County area

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at MAT.Editorial@lee.net.
SCHOOLS
- The Charleston School District will conduct classes virtually Wednesday through Friday.
- The Mattoon School District will conduct classes virtually Wednesday through Friday. All practices, events, and extracurriculars for those days will be postponed.
- Lake Land College has announced that all of its locations will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- Eastern Illinois University has cancelled face-to-face classes on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Students enrolled in online or hybrid courses are expected to participate in virtual learning as scheduled. The University and all offices will be open during normal business hours.
- Oakland School District has cancelled classes and all after-school and evening extra curricular activities for Wednesday, Feb. 2.
GOVERNMENT
RECREATION
ROADS
- The city of Mattoon is encouraging people to park in their driveways when possible to allow room for snow removal operations. Individual street problems can be reported to 217-235-5171 or 217-234-2454.
- The city of Charleston has implemented parking restrictions along portions of Grant, Harrison, Jackson and Monroe avenues, and 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th streets to allow for snow removal operations.