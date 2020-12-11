Durbin on FDA vaccine approval: 'We can finally see a path out of pandemic hell'

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

“Even though we are all relieved that vaccine doses are on the way, it will take time for enough Americans to be vaccinated in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. Until that time comes, it’s absolutely critical for us to continue adhering to public health guidance like mask wearing, staying at home as much as possible, and social distancing. It will save lives and bring an end to one of the most trying times in our nation’s history," Durbin said.