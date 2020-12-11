Durbin on FDA vaccine approval: 'We can finally see a path out of pandemic hell'

This story will be updated with more reaction to the COVID vaccine getting FDA approval.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Friday night said the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine means "we can finally see a path out of pandemic hell."
“I trust our medical and public health leaders who were committed to prioritizing the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine. We should be ready to roll up our sleeves, help is now on the way," he said.
The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.
Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.
“Even though we are all relieved that vaccine doses are on the way, it will take time for enough Americans to be vaccinated in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. Until that time comes, it’s absolutely critical for us to continue adhering to public health guidance like mask wearing, staying at home as much as possible, and social distancing. It will save lives and bring an end to one of the most trying times in our nation’s history," Durbin said.
Deerfield-based Walgreens anticipates getting its first doses Dec. 21, and plans to inoculate nursing home residents and workers at more than 30,000 long-term care facilities nationwide. CVS Health and Walmart are making plans to administer the shot in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as well.
