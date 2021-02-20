Effingham closer to $2.7 million purchase of 153 acres

EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council has taken another step closer to buying 153 acres of land on the south end of town. The city council has approved a budgetary measure that is one of the last steps in finalizing their purchase from Hawickhorst Land Trust.

The land being sold is west of Route 45, near John Boos & Co. and the Effingham County Memorial Airport. The price for the is $18,000 an acre or just over $2.7 million.

The city is buying the land as part of its economic development program, though they don't have concrete plans for the property yet.

Bernardi Securities, a firm that specializes in this kind of bond, was hired to manage the bonds sale.

"What we were doing was making amendments to the budget so the city could receive the bond money," said City Administrator Steve Miller.

Though the city initially approved selling enough bonds to completely cover the cost of the purchase, they have since decided to use about $1 million in existing funds.

"This last year, we had to hold up several projects due to COVID and the unknowns in our revenues," said Miller. "We're using a million dollars that were earmarked for other projects."