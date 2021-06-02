Effingham County Fair returns with new harness racing series, facilities upgrades

The headline musical guest will be country music singers Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy. Lawrence is known for such songs as "Time Marches On" and "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" among others. McCoy is known for songs like "No Doubt About It" and "Wink."

"I didn't think we could ever top Josh Turner, but we might do that this year with these two," said Hartke, referring to another year's headline musical act.

One of the biggest features at this year's fair will be a new series of harness races, the Downstate Classic. This was originally planned to be hosted in Effingham in 2020, though it had to be delayed because of the pandemic.

The Downstate Classic is a touring series of harness races, which Effingham bid to host. Organizers estimate the purse for the series of four races to exceed $35,000.

"It will be the richest day of horse racing, thoroughbred or standardbred, that we've ever had in the history of our fair," said Kurt Becker, the track announcer at the fairgrounds.

The purse is made up of funds from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Effingham County Fair, and fees collected from horse owners.