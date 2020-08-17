Effingham Enterprise Zone projects bring new construction, jobs

Althoff said Cash Equipment, a used construction equipment dealer, is moving from its leased building on the corner of West Rickelman Avenue and U.S. Rt. 45. The company is currently building a new facility next to The Cross at the Crossroads and will move in there once it is completed, creating eight new jobs as well.

The Bobcat of Effingham Showroom is located in the zone's Teutopolis area on the west edge of the village along U.S. Rt. 40. Ground was broken in May for the planned 9,800-square-foot facility. Bobcat will showcase its excavation equipment for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses.

Althoff said the showroom will bring one new job to the area.

Kitchens Unlimited will bring a new takeout- and delivery-only restaurant concept to Effingham, Althoff said. Kitchens Unlimited will be a ghost kitchen, or a professional kitchen with no eat-in or dining area.

Althoff said Kitchens Unlimited will be three restaurants in one, selling a variety of foods from Geno's Grill, Lucia's Italian Kitchen and Southern Illinois Burger Company. She said Kitchens Unlimited will be built in the location of the former John Boos building on the corner of East Fayette Avenue and North Willow Street, and it will bring 15 new jobs.