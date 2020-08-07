Executive director of massive Illinois teachers pension fund resigns after investigation into ‘performance issues’

The Teachers’ Retirement System board voted unanimously last Friday to place Richard Ingram on administrative leave “due to performance issues covered by his employment contract,” the board said in a statement issued Thursday.
Ingram then resigned on Monday. He had been executive director of TRS, the state’s largest government retirement fund, for nearly a decade, spokesman Dave Urbanek said.
Urbanek declined to comment on the substance of the “performance issues,” but said the situation does not put pensioners’ payments in jeopardy.
“Sometimes in situations like these, our members wonder about their pensions,” Urbanek said. “The underlying issues here in no way imperil the payment of their pension or the pensions in general.”
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
The board had commissioned Zachary Fardon, of the Chicago-based law firm King & Spalding and a former U.S. attorney in Chicago, to undertake an investigation related to Ingram’s unspecified performance issues. The findings were presented during executive session of the board’s Friday meeting, prior to the unanimous vote to place Ingram on administrative leave, Urbanek said.
Ingram’s departure was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.
Stan Rupnik, the system’s chief investment officer, has been named interim executive director while the board undertakes a national search for a new executive director.
The Teachers’ Retirement System represents more than 400,000 active and retired teachers in suburban and downstate districts, and is governed by a 15-member board of trustees.
According to Ingram’s LinkedIn page, before he began with TRS in January 2011, he was executive director of the New Hampshire Retirement System.
"Otherwise, it will only be a matter of time before the state of Illinois will be forced to step in on a regional basis and impose resurgence mitigations like closing bars, indoor dining and more to reduce the spread of the virus," he said.