FBI refuses to give records of its ‘ongoing criminal investigation’ into Jussie Smollett attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The FBI has refused to turn over records of its investigation into the alleged hoax attack on actor Jussie Smollett to the city of Chicago, arguing that doing so could jeopardize on “ongoing criminal investigation” into the bombshell case, records filed in federal court show.

The development came as part a lawsuit filed by the city against Smollett seeking to recoup $130,000 in Chicago police overtime spent investigating the January 2019 incident, which ignited a media firestorm after Smollett was charged with staging the racist and homophobic attack only to see the case abruptly dropped by Cook County prosecutors.

The FBI investigated a threatening letter purportedly sent to the “Empire” studios in Chicago a week before the attack that contained an unknown powdery substance as well as a homophobic epithet and a crudely drawn picture of a man hanging from a noose in a tree. The return address on the letter said only “MAGA,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

The FBI also was looking into a threatening phone call Smollett said he’d received a few days after receiving the letter.

No federal charges were ever filed, however, and the FBI has been silent on the status of its investigation since.