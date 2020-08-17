For Illinois delegates, a ‘totally bizarre’ Democratic convention from the couch

For Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee promised to be the experience of a lifetime — a chance to witness history, network with fellow Democrats from across the country and rub in some bragging rights.
The first-time delegate supported Joe Biden during the party’s historically large and diverse primary while her husband, Chicago Alderman Jason Ervin, filed as a delegate to represent former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race before Illinois voted.
But instead of sending her husband selfies from the convention floor and cheering along with thousands of the nation’s most loyal Democrats while he’s back in Chicago, the move to a largely virtual convention amid the COVID-19 pandemic will leave Conyears-Ervin stuck at home watching it with him on the couch.
“I tease him all the time, ‘See, dear, I know how to pick the right horse,‘” she said with a laugh. “I guess I’ll have to take selfies in front of the TV now instead. This is so weird.”
When the Democrats’ convention gets underway Monday, no delegates will be traveling to Wisconsin for it, with the coronavirus pandemic still coursing through the country. Neither will any of the speakers. Not even Biden will accept the party’s nomination in the key swing state’s largest city.
Instead, virtually all of the convention will be held remotely -- four nights of solely for-TV festivities, capped by Biden’s speech on Thursday night.
For the 182 Illinois delegates and 13 alternates, the social event will be attempted virtually by the state party on a nightly basis before the two-hour national prime-time festivities. There will be no raucous nightly parties, no lunches paid for by special interest groups and no morning breakfast rallies where guest speakers and surrogates from the national campaign aim to put the state’s delegates in a rallying mood.
“Latinos are very touchy-feely people and not being there together, in person with people who have something in common and share a vision for the future is almost distressing,” said U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, a Chicago Democrat. “We value looking somebody in the eye, grabbing them by the shoulder and having the ability to cheer. What about the balloons, the confetti? At the end of the night, I’m supposed to open up a beer or two, and there is nobody to toast to victory with? It’s totally bizarre.”
Southeast Side Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza has been going to the political and labor conventions for most of her life. As the daughter of union activist and leader Edward Sadlowski, she remembers going to a steel workers’ labor convention with her father, living in a Las Vegas efficiency apartment for two weeks in back of the now-defunct Westward Ho Hotel and Casino.
“There’s still people I know who were at that convention, and we still talk about it,” Sadlowski Garza said. “A convention brings a sense of solidarity, it brings you together, it makes you feel as one and that’s all gone. It’s just going to be a TV show. I’m going to be very honest, I’m not excited about it at all.”
The 10th Ward alderman is a Bernie Sanders delegate and was an early and enthusiastic supporter of the Vermont senator, so much so that he came to Chicago to endorse Sadlowski Garza in her successful 2015 bid to unseat a close ally of then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel. She said the only thing she’s excited about is “getting rid of Trump,” and she’ll do whatever it takes to do so, but expressed disappointment that the party once again has not fully embraced a more progressive agenda.
With much of the party platform already settled ahead of time, there won’t be much lobbying for the Sanders delegates to do either.
“We’re trying to push Joe to the left as much as we can,” Sadlowski Garza said. “Being there in person, you can go back and forth, talk to people, argue your way in. In a Zoom meeting, someone can push a mute button at any time.”
Clem Balanoff, head of Our Revolution, a political action offshoot of the Sanders presidential bids, said one of the main things missing is the ability to network with people inside and outside the Illinois delegation. Balanoff recalled the convention four years ago when he and other Sanders delegates agreed to smuggle “nonapproved” signs onto the convention floor to “make a statement” opposing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement as benefiting corporations over workers.
But there’s no real convention floor this time around. And, unlike some of the acrimony four years ago between supporters of Sanders and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Balanoff said Donald Trump’s presidency “is a very serious unifying factor for Democrats.”
That’s how García is looking at the political landscape. He’s more willing to put off some progressive causes for the sake of a unified effort to oust Trump.
“I’m passionate and unabashed about my positions on immigration reform, ‘Medicare for All,‘ the Green New Deal, racial justice, increasing the minimum wage, but I also feel like the country has such a great need to get rid of these characters in the White House, that I’m willing to figure out ways to keep fighting for those things beyond the convention,” García said. “I’m really just focused on getting this ticket elected, winning the Senate and increasing our margin in the House.”
Conyears-Ervin said she very much looked forward to the short trip to Milwaukee and the ability to network with top officials from across the country. But she sees a silver lining in missing out -- getting to watch with her 4-year-old daughter at home as California Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president.
“A young Black girl with her Black mom, and we’ll be watching history being made,” Conyears-Ervin said. “During a time such as this, where we’re seeing so much injustice and where we are fighting for equity on a daily basis, that Joe Biden saw fit to tap a Black woman on the shoulder to join him in leading this country is still an incredible moment.”
The nature of the virtual event also means fewer speakers onstage, likely costing some Illinois politicians their moment in the spotlight. Down-ballot Democrats either seeking reelection or challenging a Republican customarily would receive a five-minute spot at the podium to showcase them to other delegates before the prime time speakers.
That’s an opportunity two freshman U.S. representatives, Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Sean Casten of Downers Grove, won’t receive. The same goes for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who again is running for the central Illinois congressional seat of Republican Rodney Davis after a narrow loss two years ago. It’s also possible with a larger slate of speakers that Mayor Lori Lightfoot might have received some main stage podium time, as Emanuel did in 2012.
Illinois, however, will still have some representation. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, one of Biden’s finalists for the VP slot, will give a speech on Thursday night.
While the conventions are national affairs, they also are a moment for the Illinois delegation to take stock of its key issues and rising stars.
In 2004, state Sen. Barack Obama tried to downplay the hype over his national keynote speech as “a little overstated,” but it went down as one of the top convention speeches of all time and is widely regarded as the prelude to his presidency.
Four years later in Denver, then-Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. staged a tearful hug fest on a stage with his political enemies, including then-Mayor Richard Daley and then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich. In 2012, labor leaders did little to hide their anger with then-Gov. Pat Quinn, who would go to become the only Democratic governor in the nation to lose reelection.
And in 2016 in Philadelphia as Democrats pondered their challenger to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin took himself out of the running but Christopher Kennedy, a member of the iconic Massachusetts political family, delivered a speech harshly critical of Rauner. But afterward, Kennedy fled reporters and ran into an elevator, pleading, “Have some decency.” Kennedy, who eventually fled down a fire escape, ended up running but lost in the primary to current Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was then a boldface name in gossip columns.
Perhaps no one is breathing a bigger sigh of relief that the convention will be a virtual one than embattled Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who undoubtedly would have been the focus of four days of intense media scrutiny.
Madigan, who also holds the role of state Democratic Party chairman, has been implicated in an alleged federal bribery and influence scheme involving ComEd. The state’s largest utility has agreed to pay $200 million in fines and cooperate with investigators for three years after prosecutors alleged it worked to gain Madigan’s favor for nearly a decade by providing jobs and contracts to Madigan allies.
Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied making any legislative decision with improper motives.
Despite the power he has displayed as the nation’s longest-serving statehouse speaker, a post he has held for 36 of the past 38 years, Madigan’s control has been shaken by the ComEd issue and a growing list of Democratic elected officials, including some lawmakers in the chamber he runs, has called for him to step down from his government role, his party position or both.
It is the right atmosphere for Illinois delegates at an in-person convention to organize around, said Carol Ronen, a former North Side state senator and one of three members of the 36-member Democratic State Central Committee to call on Madigan to exit his various state and party roles.
“There’d be little groups forming together. More people agreeing with me then are coming forward,” Ronen, a longtime convention delegate, said in picturing what discussions about Madigan would look like.
“We obviously have a very critical election coming up, the election of our lifetime. We have to make sure that Joe Biden wins,” she said. “(Madigan) strikes the discordant tone. He’s a distraction from what we’re trying to accomplish going forward.”
