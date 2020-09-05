Former ComEd VP charged with bribery conspiracy in scheme to sway House Speaker Michael Madigan

Records show ComEd tried to clean up its lobbying operation in the midst of the investigation last year. One of those departing was Marquez. ComEd officially announced it on Sept. 23, saying only that Marquez was “retiring after 39 years of service.”

Marquez, who has homes in Chicago and Arizona, has not responded to repeated attempts by the Tribune to reach him. When a Tribune reporter went to his condo building in the South Loop in August 2019, a manager at the security desk said he hadn’t seen Marquez in weeks. A reporter visited Marquez’s lobbying office in the financial district that same day, but was told by an employee that Marquez was “on leave.”

In all, prosecutors put a value of at least $150 million on the legislative benefits ComEd received. The federal court documents specifically noted the 2011 passage of the Energy Infrastructure and Modernization Act, which “helped improve ComEd’s financial stability” by establishing rate guidelines and a smart grid overhaul.

A spokeswoman for Madigan, meanwhile, has said the speaker “has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here.”

ComEd has publicly apologized for its actions, but the company also has denied the scheme meant customers were unfairly charged.