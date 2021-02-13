Fuller family returns artifacts to Bucky’s Dome Home

CARBONDALE — Many people might not be excited to have two large ceramic dogs arrive at their home, but for the members of the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit, the dogs — and other artifacts that came with them — are quite exciting.

The foo dogs, or lion dogs, were owned by R. Buckminster and Anne Fuller and sat in the living room area of their dome home in Carbondale when they lived there. In Chinese culture, they are believed to protect the building and the people within it.

The dogs were part of a donation delivered recently to the RBF Dome NFP from the Fuller family, daughter Allegra Fuller-Snyder and her children, Alexandria Snyder and Jamie Snyder.

The donation was part of the R. Buckminster Fuller archives, better known as the Dymaxion Chronofile. The Dymaxion Chronofile was Buckminster Fuller’s attempt to document his life as completely as possible.

Fuller was an inventor and academic who taught at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the 1960s. The RBF Dome NFP has been working to restore the geodesic dome-shaped house he built in Carbondale.