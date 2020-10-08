 Skip to main content
Gail's Pumpkin Patch to host giant pumpkin winner
BEASON — Gail's Pumpkin Patch will host the winner of the 2020 Illinois Giant Pumpkin winner.

The winning pumpkin, weighing in at 1,673 pounds from Clinton resident Henry Baitman, will be hosted on Sunday, Oct. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Officials with Gail's Pumpkin Patch say Baitman's pumpkin is the fifth-largest ever grown in Illinois.

2020 Illinois Giant Pumpkin Winner

The pumpkin from Clinton resident Henry Baitman is shown weighing in at 1,673 pounds.

The pumpkin needed 100 gallons of water each day and grew for 105 days.

