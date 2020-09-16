1,941 more COVID-19 cases in Illinois; 35 additional deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 8,367 coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 266,151 cases.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 is 3.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138.
As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
