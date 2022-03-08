 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Illinois primary: JG-TC election guide

Editor's note: The following reflects candidates who had filed by the end of the day Monday, March 7. This list will be updated. 

STATEWIDE OFFICE

Governor and Lt. Governor

  • Darren Bailey, of Xenia, and Stephanie Trussell, of Lisle, Republicans
  • Richard C. Irvin, of Aurora, and Avery Bourne, of Morrisonville, Republicans
  • J.B. Pritzker, of Chicago, and Juliana Stratton, of Chicago, Democrats
  • Gary Rabine, of Bull Valley, and Aaron Del Mar, of Palatine, Republicans
  • Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, and Carolyn Schofield, of Crystal Lake, Republicans

Secretary of State

  • Dan Brady, Republican, of Bloomington
  • Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat, of Chicago 
  • John C. Milhiser, Republican, of Springfield 
  • David H. Moore, Democrat, of Chicago 
  • Anna M. Valencia, Democrat, of Chicago 

Attorney General 

  • Steve Kim, Republican, of Deerfield 
  • Kwame Raoul, Democrat, of Chicago
  • David Shestokas, Republican, of Orland Park 

Comptroller

  • Susana Mendoza, Democrat, of Chicago
  • Shannon L. Teresi, Republican, of Crystal Lake 

Treasurer

  • Tom Demmer, Republican, of Dixon 
  • Michael W. Frerichs, Democrat, of Champaign 

CONGRESSIONAL SEATS

13th Congressional District

  • Nikki Budzinski, Democrat, of Springfield 
  • Regan Deering, Republican, of Decatur
  • Matt Hausman, Republican, of Pesotum 
  • David Palmer, Democrat, of Champaign 
  • Jesse Reising, Republican, of Decatur 

15th Congressional District

  • Rodney Davis, Republican, of Taylorville
  • Mary Miller, Republican, of Oakland 

STATE LEGISATIVE OFFICES

Illinois House District 88

Dan Caulkins, Republican, of Decatur

Illinois House District 101

  • Chris Miller, Republican, of Oakland

Illinois House District 102

  • No records available

Illinois House District 107

  • Brad Halbrook, Republican, of Shelbyville

State Senate District 51

Chapin Rose, Republican, of Mahomet

State Senate District 54

No filings reported

COLES COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff

  • Kent Martin, Republican
  • Steve Spear, Republican 

Treasurer 

  • George Edwards, Republican

County Board 

  • District 2: Mike Clayton, Republican
  • District 5: John Doty
  • District 7: Nancy Purdy 
  • District 10: Tad Freezeland, Republican
  • District 11: Robert Bennett, Republican; Matt Titus, Democrat
  • District 12: Gail Mason, Democrat
