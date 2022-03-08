2022 Illinois primary: JG-TC election guide

Editor's note: The following reflects candidates who had filed by the end of the day Monday, March 7. This list will be updated.
STATEWIDE OFFICE
Governor and Lt. Governor
- Darren Bailey, of Xenia, and Stephanie Trussell, of Lisle, Republicans
- Richard C. Irvin, of Aurora, and Avery Bourne, of Morrisonville, Republicans
- J.B. Pritzker, of Chicago, and Juliana Stratton, of Chicago, Democrats
- Gary Rabine, of Bull Valley, and Aaron Del Mar, of Palatine, Republicans
- Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, and Carolyn Schofield, of Crystal Lake, Republicans
Secretary of State
- Dan Brady, Republican, of Bloomington
- Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat, of Chicago
- John C. Milhiser, Republican, of Springfield
- David H. Moore, Democrat, of Chicago
- Anna M. Valencia, Democrat, of Chicago
Attorney General
- Steve Kim, Republican, of Deerfield
- Kwame Raoul, Democrat, of Chicago
- David Shestokas, Republican, of Orland Park
Comptroller
- Susana Mendoza, Democrat, of Chicago
- Shannon L. Teresi, Republican, of Crystal Lake
Treasurer
- Tom Demmer, Republican, of Dixon
- Michael W. Frerichs, Democrat, of Champaign
CONGRESSIONAL SEATS
13th Congressional District
- Nikki Budzinski, Democrat, of Springfield
- Regan Deering, Republican, of Decatur
- Matt Hausman, Republican, of Pesotum
- David Palmer, Democrat, of Champaign
- Jesse Reising, Republican, of Decatur
15th Congressional District
- Rodney Davis, Republican, of Taylorville
- Mary Miller, Republican, of Oakland
STATE LEGISATIVE OFFICES
Illinois House District 88
Dan Caulkins, Republican, of Decatur
Illinois House District 101
Chris Miller, Republican, of Oakland
Illinois House District 102
- No records available
Illinois House District 107
- Brad Halbrook, Republican, of Shelbyville
State Senate District 51
Chapin Rose, Republican, of Mahomet
State Senate District 54
No filings reported
COLES COUNTY OFFICES
Sheriff
- Kent Martin, Republican
- Steve Spear, Republican
Treasurer
- George Edwards, Republican
County Board
- District 2: Mike Clayton, Republican
- District 5: John Doty
- District 7: Nancy Purdy
- District 10: Tad Freezeland, Republican
- District 11: Robert Bennett, Republican; Matt Titus, Democrat
- District 12: Gail Mason, Democrat