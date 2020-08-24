4 GOP legislators demand ethics, lobbying reform commission hold meetings

Those legislators include Chicagoans Elgie Sims, a senator, and House Leader Greg Harris — both co-chairs of the panel. Sen. Cristina Castro, from Elgin, and Rep. Kelly Burke, from Evergreen Park, also signed on to the news release.

“It’s unfortunate that our Republican colleagues have chosen to politicize this issue. While our state is still hurting from the effects of the pandemic and cases continue to rise, we’re all trying to help our constituents the best we can, now is not the time to work against each other,” they said in the written statement. “We remain dedicated to finding meaningful ethics reform that restores the people’s trust in government and look forward to continuing the discussion in the coming weeks.”

Other Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate, on Aug. 13, held a virtual news conference to announce nine initiatives they said should be included in the commission’s report. Those include establishing term limits for leadership positions and preventing legislators from lobbying officials at any level of government.

Windhorst on Monday said he is “happy that the Democrats have finally come around to addressing ethics reform,” but pointed out several of their ideas were previously proposed in bills put forth by Republicans.