AARP lobbying against Pritzker 'fair tax' plan

Should the amendment pass, a rate structure that has already been approved by lawmakers would take effect in January. It would scrap the current 4.95 percent flat tax, creating six tax brackets for varying levels of income ranging from 4.75% under $10,000 to 7.99% above $750,000 for single filers.

Those earning more than $250,000 annually would see rates increased under the structure, while those earning less than that amount would pay slightly less or the same under the new tax system compared to the current flat tax structure.

In estimates released prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pritzker’s office said it expects the approved graduated tax rate structure to bring in about $3.4 billion in state revenue once it is in place for a full fiscal year.

Speakers at the news conference Wednesday said state government has ongoing budget deficits in the billions of dollars, especially as revenues plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the graduated tax rates approved by lawmakers are one way to raise revenues without taxing middle income earners or retirement incomes.

Pritzker has estimated the budget shortfall for the current fiscal year at $6.2 billion dollars. Without the graduated tax, which would only be in effect for half of the fiscal year, the shortfall could reach $7.4 billion, he said in April.