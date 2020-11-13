 Skip to main content
As Pritzker talks cuts, Eastern Illinois University touts success during tough fiscal times
top story
HIGHER EDUCATION

As Pritzker talks cuts, Eastern Illinois University touts success during tough fiscal times

Smith_MIa 08.20.20.JPG (copy)

Freshman Mia Smith works on a blanket during this semester's move-in day at Eastern Illinois University on Aug. 20. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said higher education could be facing budget cuts after voters rejected the graduated income tax plan and state revenues are hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

In Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first remarks after voters rejected his administration’s signature proposal for a graduated-rate income tax in Illinois, the first-term Democrat singled out higher education as one of the many state-supported areas that could lose funding as lawmakers try to balance the next budget.

With no new sources of revenue and an expected drop in gains from sales tax during the coronavirus pandemic, Pritzker warned that he is left with few favorable options.

Reducing discretionary funding for the state’s 12 public universities and community colleges could make it harder for students to afford college if schools raise tuition to offset the losses, some experts said. And there could be less money to support a grant program for low-income college students who qualify for state assistance in a time when more applicants are expected to seek aid.

Eastern Illinois University officials responded to the governor's statements by saying the university has proven itself to be a good investment.

"Despite years of state divestment in higher education, EIU has maintained our position as Illinois’ lowest-cost-of-attendance public university," a statement released by Eastern said.

In the statement, university officials noted enrollment increases during the last four years that came at the same time as "stringent cost control measures."

It also said Pritzker and the state legislature should be aware of the return on investment higher education provides and the "disproportionate impact" the earlier budget impasse had.

"We are all in this together, and EIU will do everything we can to assist our leaders in their efforts to move Illinois forward," the statement said.

While Illinois universities are not expecting any budget changes for this fiscal year, which began July 1, some advocates and policy experts said the long-term implications for Illinois higher education could be severe if new sources of funding aren’t found.

“Without new revenue, our fear is that we will continue to see the same trajectory that the state has been on in terms of lower enrollment, especially for Black students,” said Kyle Westbrook, executive director of the Partnership for College Completion, a Chicago-based nonprofit.

Over the past two decades, Westbrook said, state appropriations for public universities have remained relatively flat but haven’t kept pace with inflation, and a greater share of the funding is being directed to pensions for public university and community college employees.

On top of that, some schools are still reeling from the state’s two-year budget impasse under former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, Westbrook said. Universities that rely more heavily on state dollars and serve a higher number of lower-income students were disproportionately affected by the funding delays.

“You could argue the situation was dire even before the budget impasse, but that created a crisis in the system as a whole,” said Westbrook, who led education policy in former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration. “The failure of the (tax amendment) to pass is so catastrophic for higher ed in the state.”

Adam Schuster, senior director of budget and tax research at the right-leaning Illinois Policy Institute, agreed that inflation-adjusted spending on higher education is significantly down. Funding has dropped by nearly 20% since 2010, when accounting for inflation, while spending on pensions has skyrocketed, he said.

But Schuster called for reform to the state pension system, a politically divisive issue, as opposed to changing Illinois’ flat income tax rate of 4.95%.

“Estimated progressive income tax revenues were not earmarked for any particular purpose and would have failed to close the state’s structural deficit,” he said in an emailed statement. “Cuts to state spending on higher education stem from the unsustainable growth in contributions to the state pension systems.”

+1 
Pritzker mug

Pritzker

INSIDE:

EIU board to act on COVID-19 testing program PAGE A2

