As Pritzker talks cuts, EIU touts success during tough fiscal times

In the statement, university officials noted enrollment increases during the last four years that came at the same time as "stringent cost control measures."

It also said Pritzker and the state legislature should be aware of the return on investment higher education provides and the "disproportionate impact" the earlier budget impasse had.

"We are all in this together, and EIU will do everything we can to assist our leaders in their efforts to move Illinois forward," the statement said.

While Illinois universities are not expecting any budget changes for this fiscal year, which began July 1, some advocates and policy experts said the long-term implications for Illinois higher education could be severe if new sources of funding aren’t found.

“Without new revenue, our fear is that we will continue to see the same trajectory that the state has been on in terms of lower enrollment, especially for Black students,” said Kyle Westbrook, executive director of the Partnership for College Completion, a Chicago-based nonprofit.