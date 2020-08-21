Ballot dropout: Kanye West is off Illinois' Nov. 3 ballot, state elections board rules

West's efforts to make ballots in a variety of states, where his campaign did not miss already expired deadlines, have met with mixed success.

He has qualified for the ballot so far in Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. Earlier this week, he filed petitions for the ballot in Minnesota and Wyoming, where he lists his residence.

But on Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted to kick him off the battleground state's ballot for submitting candidacy petitions after a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5. Also on Thursday, Montana officials tossed his name off the ballot for insufficient signatures. His ballot status is pending in Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

West, who was a supporter of President Donald Trump, had said he had a falling out with the Republican chief executive. But Democrats contended West's late bid for the White House was an attempt to take Black votes away from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

In an interview with Forbes on Aug. 6, West acknowledged he was playing a spoiler role since his campaign would not appear on ballots in enough states to gain the 270 electoral votes needed to run a successful campaign for the presidency.