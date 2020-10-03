Billionaire Ken Griffin drops extra $26.7M against Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax amendment proposal. His total stands at more than $46.7M

Griffin said if the proposal is adopted by voters on the Nov. 3 ballot, it would mean “the continued exodus of families and businesses, loss of jobs and inevitably higher taxes on everyone.”

Griffin said he believed “well-informed voters are increasingly speaking out against this tax hike, and I am committed to ensuring each of us has the facts to make a thoughtful decision about this catastrophic constitutional amendment.”

Quentin Fulks, who chairs the pro-amendment Vote Yes for Fairness group, contended Griffin, who is estimated to be worth $15 billion by Forbes, has now “spent more than he would have paid additionally last year under the Fair Tax in an attempt to defeat it.”

“Griffin is growing increasingly desperate to ensure he can keep the special deal he gets under our current tax system that allows him to pay the same tax rate as our essential workers,” Foulks said. “Mr. Griffin and his fellow opponents have already made clear they want to raise taxes on working families and retirees rather than pay their fair share.”