Candidates for next U.S. attorney to be screened by panel appointed by Durbin, Duckworth

A retired judge from Taylorville, a civil rights lawyer from Peoria and a former defense lawyer from Springfield will be among citizens who will help Illinois' U.S. senators recommend candidates to become the next U.S. attorney and marshal for the Central District of Illinois.

A six-member screening committee appointed by Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will review candidate applications and advise the Democratic senators on the candidates' qualifications, according to a news release.

Applicants must submit cover letters, resumes and a questionnaire by May 3. The senators will make recommendations to President Joe Biden, and Biden will submit nominations to the U.S. Senate for votes of the Senate Judiciary and full Senate. A timeline for approval hasn't been set.

The federal Central District has offices in Springfield, Peoria, Urbana and Rock Island.

Douglas J. Quivey has served as acting U.S. attorney for the district since U.S. Attorney John Milhiser submitted his resignation in February. Biden, a Democrat, asked most U.S. attorneys across the country to resign so he could name his own candidates after the defeat of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November.