Candidates for state legislature discuss campaign finance

Her opponent, Republican Darren Bailey, has taken donations from a PAC representing Marathon Oil's interests, Knapp Oil and a PAC that represents AT&T's interests, in addition to the funds he's received from Restore Illinois PAC. A lifelong farmer, he's also received donations from various farming-related organizations and advocacy groups.

John Spencer, who is the Democratic nominee for House District 109, says that fundraising has been particularly challenging for him because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a cancer survivor and an older man, he is at higher risk of the disease. He's had to reduce in-person events.

Given has also cut in-person events out of a sense of precaution. Given did begin hosting donation matching days to compensate for this change in strategy.

The campaign for Illinois 15th Congressional district is a race between Mary Miller, a Republican, and Erika Weaver, a Democrat. Miller's candidate committee has raised $465,128 since announcing her campaign. Her top donors are all PACs tied to the Republican party or special interests. These include the House Freedom Fund, WinRed, Susan B. Anthony List, and a PAC representing Koch Industries. Miller's committee has spent $372,043 on this campaign, according to Federal Election Commission data.