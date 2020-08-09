CAPITOL RECAP: State launches $5 million advertising campaign to promote face coverings in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday, Aug. 3, announced a $5 million advertising campaign with the tagline “It only works if you wear it” in an effort to encourage the wearing of face coverings.
He announced the campaign at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Operations Center in Springfield and said the costs are reimbursable through federal coronavirus relief funds.
Pritzker said the campaign will permeate “really every kind of medium that you can think of,” including “a good deal on social media,” cable, broadcast TV, Hulu, YouTube and many other platforms.
The added push for face coverings, which have been mandated in the state since May 1, came as the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests hit 4 percent Monday.
When asked if the state or local governments should impose fines for those not wearing masks, Pritzker said “the idea here is not to chase people down on the street and say, you know, ‘hey you're not wearing a mask and I'm going to throw a ticket at you.’”
He said the first priority is to ask those without masks to put one on.
“People who refuse to wear a mask, people who are entering public premises where they know they're supposed to wear a mask, and who have been reminded, and who aren't, those people certainly should be, you know, reminded again by police and ultimately if they're absolutely refusing in public, they're putting other people at risk, so it's worthy of considering fine at a local level,” he said.
Five Southern Illinois counties made this week's Illinois Department of Public Health's undesirable "warning level" list for the spread of COVID-19: Jackson, Perry, Saline, Union and Williamson.
When asked if the Legislature should return to Springfield to codify some of the mandates Pritzker has put in place, he said the legislative body “hasn't been willing to move forward on a mask mandate.”
“I went to the Legislature, and I asked JCAR (the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules) to consider a rule that would impose fines when people are not requiring masks to be worn. They didn't want to do that. They wanted to consider legislation and then didn't bring up that legislation. So we certainly are considering what rule we could put in place that JCAR would approve.”
* * *
PRITZKER WARNS OF CUTS: Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday, Aug. 3 that Illinois faces the prospect of having to make deep spending cuts over the rest of the fiscal year if Congress does not pass an economic relief package that helps states make up for the massive loss in revenue they’ve seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the virus and associated stay-at-home orders, base revenues flowing into state coffers fell during the fiscal year that ended June 30 by a little more than $1.1 billion.
In May, state lawmakers passed a budget for the new fiscal year that began July 1 that was roughly $5 billion out of balance compared to revenue estimates available at the time. The plan was to fill in the gap by borrowing from the Federal Reserve and by passage of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the state to levy a “graduated” income tax that would impose higher tax rates on higher levels of income.
The budget authorized borrowing roughly $4.5 billion through the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility, something the Fed board approved earlier this year as a way to help state and large local governments make up for the loss of revenue they’ve seen.
In Illinois, the plan was to borrow that money and pay it back with aid that lawmakers expected Congress to approve.
Although the U.S. House has passed its own version of a relief package that includes about $500 billion to help states make up for their lost revenue, the latest Senate proposal does not include such aid.
And as recently as July 23, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that, “the president is not going to bail out Chicago and New York and other states that prior to the coronavirus were mismanaged.”
Without federal aid, however, Pritzker said Monday that there will be significant cuts and job layoffs in Illinois and throughout the country.
* * *
MENDOZA SEES FISCAL DANGER AS WELL: Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is adding her voice to those warning that the state will face dire consequences if the federal government does not approve an economic aid package for state and local governments.
“Without question, Illinois — and every other state, frankly — will need financial support from the federal government to bring much-needed stability back to state and local government,” Mendoza wrote in the latest edition of her Fiscal Focus magazine, which she distributed in a news release Monday.
Mendoza, a Democrat who has served as comptroller since December 2016, noted that the state began the fiscal year on July 1 with a backlog of past-due bills totaling nearly $5.4 billion. But that was only because the state borrowed $1.2 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility – money that has to be paid back in its entirety, with 3.52-percent interest, during the current fiscal year that ends June 30, 2021.
She also noted that the state has borrowed another $400 million from the state treasurer’s office and the state’s general revenue fund still owes about $763 million that it borrowed from other funds in previous years, which has to be repaid in installments through 2024.
She said the total amount due in the current fiscal year between borrowing from the Fed, the treasurer’s office and interfund borrowing is $1.63 billion.
But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage Illinois and the rest of the country, revenues flowing into state coffers are expected to fall significantly.
“As Illinois considers the possibility of engaging in additional borrowing, it must be cautioned this is not ‘free money.’ It must be repaid,” she said. “Adding some $6.5 billion in potential borrowing, especially with interest rates of more than 4 (percent), to the $2.66 billion in short-term borrowing already owed would have consequences on Illinois’ financial outlook for years to come.”
Among those consequences, she said, would be another sharp spike in the state’s backlog of bills outside of the core payments for debt service, pensions, K-12 education, employee payroll, and social and human services.
* * *
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SPIKE: The novel coronavirus is worse in southern Illinois than it is in the Chicago area, and college parties thrown by returning students risk exacerbating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. JB Pritzker said at an appearance at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Southern Illinois’ Region 5 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan had a test positivity rate of 7.3 percent as of Aug. 1, while the Region 4 Metro East area on the Missouri border had a rate of 7.2 percent. Those were pushing the 8-percent threshold which would initiate state action to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The other regions range from 3.1 percent in eastern Illinois to 6.4 percent in Kankakee and Will Counties. Region 11, which includes all of Chicago, had a 4.9 percent positivity rate.
If a region hits the 8 percent positivity rate for three days, or if the positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, it would also initiate mitigation efforts. Those include moving some sectors of the economy back to restrictions seen in previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.
Pritzker commended the Carbondale City Council for passing a face mask mandate that could allow for fines and warned that even though the virus has a 95 percent recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, health effects can often be long lasting, even for those that were otherwise healthy.
Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said over the past 21 days Jackson County saw 287 new cases of COVID-19, representing 44 percent of the county’s total cases to date.
“Almost 70 percent of those new cases during this timeframe have been in young adults, those in their teens and late 20s,” Hagston said.
Some of the outbreaks in Jackson County originated at parties held by students coming back early for orientations and athletics, the governor said.
* * *
OTHER COUNTIES ON 'WARNING': The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday afternoon, July 31, that 11 counties in the state are now in danger of having to reimpose social and economic restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. Later in the day, however, the agency’s site showed two additional counties with that designation.
Cass, Champaign, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, White and Whiteside counties were shown as counties of concern on the IDPH site Friday evening. Those counties each experienced outbreaks associated with business operations and other activities that pose higher risks for spreading the disease such as school graduation ceremonies, parties, social gatherings and people going to bars.
Outbreaks have also been reported in long-term care facilities and there have been clusters associated with restaurants, churches and large sporting events including soccer, golf and softball tournaments, the IDPH said.
“Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said in a statement. “Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive as well.”
As recently as Thursday, July 30, only four counties were at the warning level including Adams, LaSalle and Peoria, but those three counties were not on the list released Friday. Randolph County, in southern Illinois, is the only one of the four to remain on the list.
All 102 counties in Illinois are in Phase 4 of the reopening plan, which means businesses are allowed to operate within public health guidelines such as capacity limits and face mask requirements, and gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed.
Individual regions, however, can be forced to reimpose several restrictions seen in previous phases of the reopening plan if they show increasing positivity rates for seven out of 10 days and they have a seven-day sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 or a decrease to 20 percent capacity of intensive care unit beds.
* * *
PRITZKER CONTINUES WARNING TOUR: Gov. JB Pritzker once again warned on Wednesday, Aug. 6 in Chicago that further restrictions on businesses and public activity may be needed if transmission of the virus remains on the upward trend that it has seen in recent weeks.
“Unfortunately, the virus rages on,” the governor said. “Two weeks ago, 10, of our 11 Restore Illinois regions had seven-day rolling positivity rates below 5 percent …. By last week that had dropped to only five regions below 5 percent. As of yesterday's data update, we now have just four regions with a positivity rate below 5 percent.”
The Metro East and southern Illinois lead the 11 regions at 7.2 and 7.1 percent, respectively, while only Region 6 in eastern Illinois (3 percent), Region 11 which includes all of Chicago (4.9 percent), Region 1 in northwest Illinois (4.4 percent), and Region 8 which include Kane and DuPage Counties (4.4 percent) remain below 5 percent.
If that number in any region is above 8 percent for three days, or if it increases for seven of 10 days along with a sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, the state will put mitigations in place, Pritzker said. Those can include several of the actions seen in previous phases of the reopening plan.
Pritzker took other questions at the news conference and said he does not plan to put in place a state mandate for vaccinations once they are available, although he said they are necessary if the population is ever to achieve herd immunity.
The governor was asked about the potential of another widespread shutdown, but said, “I don’t want to go back there.” The current mitigation plan would include more targeted actions against certain sectors of the economy in specific regions where cases spike.
While Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday the city’s public schools would go to remote learning, Pritzker said his stance was unchanged – Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance should be followed, but districts need flexibility to decide the best course.
* * *
BAILEY WANTS PRITZKER JAILED: Rep. Darren Bailey asked a downstate judge this week to agree that Gov. JB Pritzker violated a court ruling when he issued three COVID-19-related executive orders in July.
Those orders allowed K-12 schools to hold in-person classes while following public health guidelines, ordered the Department of Corrections to take inmate transfers from county jails at the discretion of the director and reinstated almost 30 previously announced decrees.
The Xenia Republican also asked Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney, who previously sided with the representative on July 2, to hold Pritzker in jail until he “purges himself by rescinding the above-mentioned executive orders,” according to a court document.
In his ruling, McHaney nullified all the governor’s executive orders related to the novel coronavirus pandemic made after April 8 — the date Pritzker’s first disaster proclamation expired. The judge also decided that the Illinois Department of Public Health, not the governor, has the “supreme authority” to close businesses and restrict residents’ activities in a public health crisis
By performing “willful actions,” Pritzker participated in “contemptuous acts which are calculated to embarrass, hinder, or obstruct this honorable court,” Bailey’s attorney Thomas DeVore wrote in a court document.
Pritzker’s office, Bailey and legal experts disagree on the scope of McHaney’s order — the representative and his lawyer maintain it applies statewide while others, including the governor, assert it affects only Clay County.
The last scheduled hearing in Bailey’s lawsuit – in which the judge was to hear arguments on one of two remaining issues – was canceled and has not been rescheduled. Before the attorney general’s office can ask a higher court to reconsider his order, McHaney needs to decide whether the COVID-19 pandemic met the definition of a disaster in Pritzker’s April 30 state of emergency.
He also needs to address a complaint DeVore added in late July alleging, in part, the governor should not be permitted to issue additional orders that affect Clay County.
Also on Wednesday, Illinois’ highest court reassigned four civil lawsuits filed by DeVore challenging aspects of Pritzker’s authority to manage the novel coronavirus pandemic to Sangamon County.
* * *
PRISON TRANSFERS LAWSUIT: After a Logan County judge ruled Monday that the Illinois Department of Corrections must accept transfers from county jails, the state filed court documents aiming to reverse the temporary order.
At the center of the lawsuit filed by Illinois sheriffs is whether the governor and the state have statutory authority to delay transfers into IDOC facilities. In March, Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order citing the COVID-19 pandemic as reason to delay transfers into state facilities.
On July 27 — one day before a scheduled Logan County court appearance — Pritzker filed another executive order resuming admissions to IDOC facilities at the discretion of the IDOC director as long as certain safety measures relating to the pandemic are followed.
Those include quarantine, social distancing, masking and testing requirements.
On Monday, Aug. 3, however, Logan County Judge Jonathan Wright issued a temporary injunction requiring the state to accept transfers at the IDOC facilities. In the decision, he wrote, “IDOC does not have authority under the Illinois Uniform Code of Corrections to deny acceptance of a person committed to IDOC by the courts of this State.”
Jim Kaitschuk, a spokesperson for the Illinois Sheriffs Association, said sheriffs have been able to deliver “some inmates” to state facilities in the two days following the order, although the state said at least two intake facilities reached capacity.
That’s because inmates transferred in are held in isolation for 14 days in single cells as a quarantine measure aimed at mitigating spread of the novel coronavirus and there is limited capacity for such holdings.
While the ISA spokesperson said the state has been difficult to work with, a spokesperson for Pritzker said sheriffs have “disregarded” COVID-19 precautions put in place to ensure safe transfers.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pritzker administration has prioritized protecting the health of inmates, the staff who work with them, and the surrounding community,” Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s press secretary, said in an email. “IDOC worked closely with (the Illinois Department of Public Health) and other health experts to develop protocols that would allow local sheriffs to safely transfer inmates from their jails to IDOC facilities.
“Those guidelines have been disregarded and despite IDOC’s willingness to provide county sheriffs with monetary and operational support during the pandemic, that aid has been rebuffed. By refusing assistance and ignoring COVID-19 health guidelines, sheriffs are jeopardizing the surrounding communities as well as lives of the men and women trusted to their care.”
* * *
UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD: The state has identified more than 120,000 instances of fraud in its unemployment system since March, approximately 114,000 of which targeted the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that has been ripe for exploitation nationwide, according to the FBI.
That program, passed by Congress as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, allows independent contractors and others to apply for unemployment benefits they would otherwise not be entitled to. The program launched in Illinois in May.
Gov. JB Pritzker said at a COVID-19 update in Chicago Wednesday the federal program was “poorly designed,” and fraud calls have exacerbated issues state unemployment systems are already having in processing claims.
“This is a brand new program that the federal government rushed to develop, and then left each state to create its own separate system,” Pritzker said. “As a result, there were massive holes for illegal fraudsters to steal federal dollars from taxpayers across the country.”
He said the state has been asked to cooperate with federal investigators, and noted that anyone that has not applied for unemployment benefits but receives either a debit card or correspondence from the Illinois Department of Employment Security should report it.
“In addition to working with law enforcement, IDES is also taking every action to track down and cut off fraudulent claims, reviewing flagged files to identify commonalities and patterns,” Pritzker said. “The highly experienced money launderers who have perpetrated these crimes use the same payment methods that regular filers do. For that reason, the IDES can't simply cut off common dispersal mechanisms that also serve as lifelines for innocent users.”
Pritzker said IDES has processed more than 2 million total claims in 2020, so the number of fraudulent claims “pales in comparison to the number of Illinoisans in genuine need of assistance.”
Fraud can be reported at IDES.illinois.gov, and those reporting will be called back in the order of submission.
* * *
CAIRO RIVER PORT: The state of Illinois is about to invest $40 million into developing an inland river port that officials hope will produce thousands of new jobs and turn the small town of Cairo into a major shipping hub.
Gov. JB Pritzker traveled to Cairo Tuesday to announce the project, calling it “a game-changing investment for our transportation and logistics industry right here in Cairo.”
The spending was included in the capital infrastructure budget approved in May as part of the long-term “Rebuild Illinois” public works program approved in 2019. The funding for that plan comes from increased motor fuel taxes and driving-related fees for transportation projects, and a gambling expansion providing funding infrastructure projects.
The project has been in the planning stage for about eight years, but Larry Klein, chairman of the Alexander-Cairo Port District, said the state’s investment means “there’s finally a path forward for our success here.”
** * *
ETHICS IN UTILITIES PUSH: A coalition of environmental, business and faith groups is calling for legislation that would make the ethics reform measures recently imposed on utility giant Commonwealth Edison apply to all utilities in Illinois, with enforcement from an independent entity such as the Illinois Commerce Commission.
In July, ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement with federal authorities in which the company admitted to giving jobs, lobbying contracts and other benefits to close associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in an effort to gain his favor on legislation that benefited the company.
Among the laws ComEd lobbied for that passed was a 2011 measure that provided for automatic, formula-based rate adjustments. That law greatly reduced the role of the ICC in approving rate increases and reduced the number of issues that consumer and industry groups could use to challenge rate changes.
ComEd also agreed to pay a $200 million fine and enact a number of internal reforms aimed at ensuring that similar misconduct would not happen in the future.
Those include tracking and reporting anything of value that is requested, solicited or provided to public officials, including hiring requests; establishing a monitoring process for all third-party political lobbying and consulting; prohibiting subcontracting of third-party lobbyists and political consultants; mandating that all third-party lobbying and consulting contracts be approved by a corporate compliance and ethics officer; and requiring ongoing monitoring of all third-party lobbyists and political consultants to ensure they are actually providing work that benefits the business.
Members of the Clean Jobs Coalition said they want to see similar requirements written into Illinois state law so that they apply to all public utilities and continue beyond the three-year term of ComEd’s deferred prosecution agreement.
They are proposing that those requirements be inserted into a pending bill known as the Clean Energy Jobs Act - Senate Bill 2132 and House Bill 3624 – a far-reaching energy bill that aims to shift Illinois to 100-percent renewable electricity production by 2050.
In addition, coalition members said they want language added to the bill that repeals legislation from 2011 that provides for automatic, formula-based rate adjustments.
* * *
COVID-19 UPDATE: The rolling, seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Illinois ticked back up to 4 percent Thursday as the state announced another 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of cases was once again the highest since May 24, when there were more than 2,500 cases reported, and the one-day positivity rate of 4.7 percent was the highest since June 5 when it was 5.1 percent.
There were 41,686 test results reported Thursday along with 21 additional deaths among COVID-19-positive individuals. That drove the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,594, while total cases grew to 188,424. To date, there have been more than 2.9 million test results reported.
For the second straight day, the state reported more than 1,500 persons hospitalized with the virus at the end of Wednesday, with 1,517 hospitalized. That’s the first time that number was hit on two consecutive days since July 7-8.
There were 346 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Wednesday and 132 ventilators. While the ICU bed usage was slightly lower than the previous two days, the metric appeared to remain on a relative upswing from its pandemic lows in mid-July.
The positivity rate for the state’s various mitigation plan regions ranged from 2.8 percent in eastern Illinois to 6.8 percent in southern Illinois and 6.9 percent in the Metro East area.
IDPH announced late Friday that there have been processing delays on tests conducted at state-run sites that sent specimens to one laboratory, Reditus Labs.
IDPH said as many as 3,800 tests conducted at community-based or mobile sites between July 12 and July 24 were delayed beyond the appropriate reporting window. Those include sites in Aurora, Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows and South Holland.
Overall, those sites processed more than 450,000 tests during the July 12-24 time frame, IDPH said, and the vast majority of those people tested have already received their results. IDPH recommends that individuals who have not yet received their results visit a free state-run testing site to have another specimen collected.
* * *
UNEMPLOYMENT UPDATE: The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that there were 24,712 first time unemployment claims filed in Illinois during the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of more than 8,500 from the previous week.
The number of continued unemployment claims in the state remained historically high at 629,814 despite a decrease of nearly 19,000 from the previous week.
Nationally, there were nearly 1.2 million initial claims during the week ending Aug. 1, a decrease of nearly 250,000 from the previous week. There were nearly 13 million continued unemployment claims for the week nationally, a decrease of 70,000 from the previous week.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security also announced Thursday that 20 weeks of state extended benefits are available to those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
IDES encouraged those with unemployment questions to visit IDES.Illinois.gov first before calling the unemployment hotlines, which continue to receive a high volume of calls.
* * *
TRS DIRECTOR OUT: Richard Ingram, the long-serving executive director of the Illinois Teachers’ Retirement System, resigned from that position this week after being placed on administrative leave.
In a brief statement Thursday, the TRS Board of Trustees said it voted unanimously on Friday, July 31, to place Ingram on administrative leave “due to performance issues covered by his employment contract.” He then resigned on Monday, effective immediately.
Stan Rupnik, chief investment officer at TRS, has been named interim director. The board said it will “conduct a thoughtful, thorough and vigorous national search” for a permanent director.
According to the state comptroller’s office, he had been receiving a salary of $283,250 per year.
TRS manages retirement, disability and survivor benefits for more than 434,000 members, including teachers, administrators and other public school employees in Illinois outside of Chicago Public Schools.
With $51.2 billion of assets under management, it ranks as the 37th largest pension system in the United States.
As of December 2019, however, TRS reported it was only 40-percent funded and it carried an “unfunded actuarial liability” of roughly $78 billion. That’s the current deficit between the system’s assets and expected future earnings against the pension obligations it has already accrued.
* * *
JUVENILE JUSTICE REFORM: The state of Illinois plans to begin placing minors in the justice system in smaller, community-based detention centers that focus more on providing intervention services and education.
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced plans to overhaul the juvenile justice system during a news conference Friday, July 31, in Chicago.
A four-year blueprint split into three phases would move the Department of Juvenile Justice from “an antiquated theory of juvenile incarceration” in larger holding facilities into what the governor called a “21st century transformative model.”
Phase 1 is to start immediately with increased investment in community-based interventions and re-entry programs. Phase 2, starting next year, involves housing incarcerated youths in smaller, dorm-like facilities closer to their homes. Phase 3, also set to begin next year, would involve continued investment into communities and the transfer of prison-like facilities from DJJ to the Illinois Department of Corrections for housing overflow adult prison populations.
According to Pritzker, data has shown for decades the Illinois juvenile justice system is too punitive and discriminatory. While the total number of youths in custody has decreased from 282 in January 2019 to 97 by June 2020, the governor said Black children still make up more than 70 percent of those in DJJ care despite being only 15 percent of the under-18 population in Illinois.
Outside of claims of systemic racism, another point of contention is that the current system just doesn’t work. Pritzker said that between 2010 and 2018, an average of 55 percent of juvenile offenders released from DJJ custody eventually returned.
According to DJJ’s seven-page overview, a benefit of the transformative model would be increased positive outcomes while also saving DJJ and IDOC money.
* * *
ASIAN-AMERICAN CENSUS DAY: Elected officials in Illinois who make up the Asian-American Caucus, along with local community organizations, held Asian-American Census Day on Friday, July 31, to promote participation in the census among Asian Illinoisans.
During a Friday news conference in Chicago’s Chinatown Square, Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, spoke about how the census has benefited the Asian community and why taking part is important.
“Ten years ago, the population that I represent was split into four different state representative districts, effectively giving them no power or say,” Mah said. “The census was really important in helping us draw the boundaries for our current district to empower Asian-Americans in this area and give them a voice in state government.”
Before the 2010 census, no Asian-Americans held a statewide elected position in Illinois. In 2016, Illinois elected Asian-Americans to federal, state and county governments simultaneously for the first time. That election also sent Mah to the General Assembly as the first Asian-American to do so, representing a portion of Chicago that includes Chinatown.
Outside of elected representation, speakers at Asian-American Census Day pointed to Chinese language, Hindi, Korean, Urdu and Arabic ballots and registration forms as examples of access to the legislative process Asian-Americans received due to the census.
The state’s self-response rate for the 2020 census stands at 67.5 percent which is lower than 2010’s response rate of 70.5 percent. While the Illinois response rate is higher than the national average, the chance of losing federal funding and representation in the U.S. House of Representatives as a result of residents being undercounted looms large. Outreach normally done by community groups has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
AG FILES AMICUS BRIEF: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine led a group of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief Monday, Aug. 3 in federal court supporting a lawsuit challenging a Florida law that prevents previously incarcerated residents from voting unless they pay all legal financial obligations tied to their sentence.
In a news release distributed Monday to announce the filing, Raoul called Florida’s law a “poll tax,” which was a Jim Crow-era policy intended to keep Black Americans from voting.
“Pay-to-vote laws are discriminatory and serve mainly to suppress Black and other minority voters,” Raoul said in the news release. “I will continue to fight discrimination in any form, which includes ensuring that people who have completed their sentences regain their fundamental voting rights.”
