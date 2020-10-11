CAPITOL RECAP: Welch calls off Madigan hearings until after election; Durkin pushes back

Last month, Pritzker said he directed state agency heads to plan for cuts of 5 percent for the current fiscal year and 10 percent for next fiscal year.

But Pritzker said Wednesday that if the state has to make all of those cuts it will be “tremendously damaging” as he once again said he came into office and inherited a “hollowed out state government” that was crippled by a two-year state budget impasse under his predecessor.

Pritzker warned of a “massive reduction in public safety funding,” or a “massive diminution of funding for our evidence-based funding model” for K-12 education.

He said agency directors are working on budget cuts that will be “the least damaging possible on working families that depend upon our state government.”

* * *

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: Gov. JB Pritzker announced seven “guiding principles” Tuesday, Oct. 6, to “build a more equitable criminal justice system,” a series of policy recommendations the governor says are priorities for his administration as it works with the General Assembly.