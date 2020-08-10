Chicago Mayor: ‘We do not need federal troops in Chicago’

“Once again, Illinois government has failed to protect its residents and businesses. It is time to bring in the National Guard and accept any and all federal assistance to stop the chaos that is destroying our state. No more excuses. No more failures,” the Western Springs Republican said in the email statement.

In a series of tweets, Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, also called the looting in Chicago “unacceptable.”

“I implore our leaders at the city, state and federal levels to do everything they can to ensure those who perpetrated these crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and that all measures are taken to ensure our residents and businesses remain safe,” Brady wrote.

Both Lightfoot and Pritzker said the state and city were cooperating and emphasized the need for criminal charges.

“These were criminals. People who broke in, who were shooting at people,” Pritzker said. “We had 13, I believe 13 Chicago police officers who were injured last night. This was criminal activity, those criminals need to be held accountable.”