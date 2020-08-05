ComEd pleads not guilty in federal bribery case; prosecution to be deferred for three years

ComEd pleaded not guilty to an expansive federal bribery charge Wednesday during what will likely be its final court hearing until 2023.
The plea was a formality, since the company has entered an agreement to defer prosecution. ComEd will pay a record $200 million fine and cooperate in the ongoing probe of its lobbying practices in Springfield in exchange for the charges being dropped at the end of the agreement period.
In announcing the charges last month, prosecutors accused ComEd of orchestrating a “yearslong bribery scheme” involving jobs, contracts and payments to allies of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Prosecutors said the utility attempted to “influence and reward” Madigan by providing financial benefits to some of those close to him, often through Downstate lobbyist Michael McClain, a key confidant and adviser at the center of the probe.
Madigan, the nation’s longest-serving speaker and Illinois Democratic Party chairman, has not been charged with any wrongdoing and is identified in court papers as “Public Official A.”
But while the charges against ComEd will likely sink into the background after the arraignment, the case is far from over. In announcing the case on July 17, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said the investigation is “vibrant, and it will continue.”
The investigation appears to go well beyond ComEd. In a subpoena sent to Madigan’s office on the day the ComEd charges were announced, authorities sought records related to AT&T, Walgreens and Rush University Medical Center. The subpoena also sought records related to Madigan’s political organization and law firm, as well as former state lawmakers and current or former Chicago aldermen.
The Chicago Tribune has previously reported that AT&T had also been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors in relation to its Springfield lobbying, which involved many of the same Madigan-connected power brokers employed by ComEd.
