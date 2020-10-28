Democratic group files second complaint against Willie Wilson’s third-party bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

The state’s Democratic County Chairs' Association has filed a second federal election complaint against third-party U.S. Senate candidate Willie Wilson, alleging his self-funded campaign failed to report its spending from October of last year through June of this year.

The Democratic group said Wilson reported no contributions or spending in his original year-end report filed with the Federal Election Commission covering 2019. His FEC report covering January through March of this year showed he gave his campaign $45,000 and records no spending, the group said, while his report covering April through June showed he gave his campaign another $15,000 and spent $15,002 on TV advertising.

“During this period, however, Dr. Wilson was actively campaigning for the U.S. Senate,” the group said in the complaint. “His campaign appears to have incurred a number of expenses through various channels, none of which correspond to any reported disbursements or in-kind contributions.”

An example of unreported spending, the group said, was Wilson’s Oct. 2, 2019, Twitter campaign ad announcing he was seeking the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Dick Durbin, who is running for a fifth term. The Twitter announcement said the ad was “paid for by Willie Wilson for Senate 2020.”