Democrats want Rep. Chris Miller to be investigated over militia decal. Here's his response.

CHICAGO — Democratic county leaders in Illinois want an investigation of Republican state Rep. Chris Miller after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly insurrection in January.
The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation after photos of Miller's truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.
Miller denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6 and where his wife, new U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, delivered a speech in quoting Adolf Hitler that drew wide outrage. Officials ranging from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman condemned the statements.
Rep. Miller put a militia sticker on his car and is suspected to have been at the insurrection. Our party needs to handle this and I support further investigation. #RestoreOurGOP #CountryOverParty https://t.co/IxCbEt1DRP— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 26, 2021
In a social media post from the Trump speech site, Chris Miller contended the nation was engaged in a “great cultural war” between free-market capitalism “or whether they will put us in the tyranny of socialism, communism and the dangerous Democrat terrorists that are trying to destroy our country.”
The Anti-Defamation League has identified Three Percenters as part of the militia movement, most recently opposing pandemic restrictions and contending protests of police brutality against Black people was part of a Democratic conspiracy as part of efforts to take down the Trump administration.
Miller did not respond to a request to speak by phone. Instead, he issued a statement in which he said the decal was given to his son by a “family friend who said it represented patriotism and love of country.” He said he was never part of the Three Percenters movement and didn’t know what it was.
“I have since removed the sticker. My intention was to display what I thought was a patriotic statement,” Miller said. “I love our country and consider myself a patriot. My intention was not to hurt or offend anyone but simply to express what I thought was a statement of patriotism.”
Still, Kristina Zahorik, leader of the county chairs, submitted a request to the Office of the Legislative Inspector General on Friday to investigate Miller’s actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“Miller’s attendance at the rally that turned into a mob and insurrection of our nation’s Capitol is troubling, and to date many unanswered questions remain about his subsequent actions and whereabouts that day,” Zahorik said.
Coles County Republican Party Chairman Travis Coffey couldn't be reached for comment Sunday.
Mac White, the county Democratic Party chairman in Coles County, Miller's home county, said he believes there could only be two reasons for the Millers' actions and both are condemnable. Either the Millers truly believe the presidential election was "stolen" or they're "faking" to get votes as part of "a cynical ploy for the base of the Republican Party," he said.
"Those are the two options we have," White said. "Both are terrible."
White also said he doesn't believe either Chris or Mary Miller "represent the entirety of their districts."
Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who was among 10 GOP House members to vote to impeach Trump, said he supported looking further at the matter.
"Rep. Miller put a militia sticker on his car and is suspected to have been at the insurrection,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter. “Our party needs to handle this and I support further investigation.”
The Millers own Miller Brothers Farms, where they raise corn, soybeans and cattle. He also founded the Father Son Camp, an annual camping event.
The 110th district stretches from west of Mattoon and Charleston to the Indiana border and south to Lawrenceville.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.