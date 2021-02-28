Dems seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

The Anti-Defamation League has identified “Three Percenters” as part of the militia movement, most recently opposing pandemic restrictions and contending protests of police brutality against Black people was part of a Democratic conspiracy as part of efforts to take down the Trump administration.

Miller did not respond to a request to speak by phone. Instead, he issued a statement in which he said the decal was given to his son by a “family friend who said it represented patriotism and love of country.” He said he was never part of the “Three Percenters” movement and didn’t know what it was.

“I have since removed the sticker. My intention was to display what I thought was a patriotic statement,” Miller said. “I love our country and consider myself a patriot. My intention was not to hurt or offend anyone but simply to express what I thought was a statement of patriotism.”

Still, Kristina Zahorik, leader of the county chairs, submitted a request to the Office of the Legislative Inspector General on Friday to investigate Miller’s actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.