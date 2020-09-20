Douglas statue comes down, but Lincoln expressed racist views, too

Complicating matters is the idea that without Douglas, there might never have been a Great Emancipator. Douglas' position that territorial voters in an expanding country should decide whether to allow slavery incensed Lincoln, luring the former congressman out of political retirement to challenge Douglas. Each of the 1858 debate sites, from Freeport to Jonesboro, memorializes the men — most with full-size statues.

"Dismantling those or taking down just Douglas would sort of erase one of the most important political discussions ever held in the country," said Harold Holzer, another Lincoln Prize winner and Civil War expert at Hunter College in New York. Holzer said Mary Lincoln, who prodded her husband to greatness, and Douglas "are the two best things that happened to Lincoln."

Jim Edgar, who requisitioned Root's painting for his office when he was Illinois secretary of state and had it moved to its current location for his 1991-1999 tenure as governor, said that like most politicians seeking to remain viable, Lincoln felt the need to "play to the crowd" in Charleston.

"When I was campaigning, you never wanted to say something you didn't believe, or say something that later you're going to deny, but at the same time, you understand that you've got to get elected to get something done," said Edgar, a Republican from Charleston.