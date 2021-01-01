Driver Services facilities to reopen statewide on Jan. 5

SPRINGFIELD — Driver Services facilities in Illinois are reopening Tuesday, Jan. 5, with COVID-19 safety measures remaining in place.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White in a statement said driver's licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1, and state residents don't need to rush to a facility during winter weather conditions.
“Throughout this pandemic, my commitment has been to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents and my employees, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” White said in the Friday statement. “This remains our goal and guides our decision making.”
Transactions can also be done online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com and online renewals of licenses and ID cards have been expanded for some in order to limit in-person facility visits.
Those qualifying will get a letter with a PIN about 90 days before the expiration date and more than 34,000 customers have taken part of the expanded renewal program, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
