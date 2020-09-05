Facing $2 billion budget shortfall, Lightfoot says she has to work better with others. ’Hallelujah,’ says one alderman.

At a Friday news conference, Lightfoot declined to specify which services may be cut or where the city will get extra cash, saying it’s too early in the process.

When she unveiled the $800 million shortfall for 2020 and the $1.2 billion hole for 2021, the mayor called for a federal relief package for cities, saying that’s the best way for Chicago and other municipalities to avoid big tax hikes or service cuts due to the economic crisis driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the administration has to move forward with a budget plan using the tools at its disposal. If a federal package materializes, Lightfoot can pivot later to reduce or eliminate any cuts or tax increases.

In the meantime, aldermen are wondering whether Lightfoot’s need for their support in the search for revenue will lead to a more collaborative budget process this fall.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th, said he wants budget talks to include a range of business leaders and advocacy groups who are concerned about police accountability and mental health clinics. But he said the city can’t cut its way out of its deficit without potentially causing more problems.