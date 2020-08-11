Federal government releases $21.6 million to Illinois public housing authorities

More than half of the money will go to the Chicagoland area, with around $12.5 million given to the Chicago Housing Authority and another $2.8 million awarded to Housing Authority of Cook County.

The next two highest disbursements are significantly smaller — Grayslake’s housing authority will receive $670,000 and the DuPage Housing Authority based in Wheaton will receive $642,000. A full chart displaying how HUD is spending CARES Act nationally and in Illinois is available at Hud.gov.

The chart shows the Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington as receiving $64,595 and $1,795; the Housing Authority of McLean County is listed with $40,453; and the Decatur Housing Authority is slated to receive $166,925.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Illinois Housing Development Authority was also providing $300 million in federal CARES Act funding in rental and mortgage assistance to low-income households affected by COVID-19.